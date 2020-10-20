Dimapur: Of late, India has seen a spate of crimes against women especially the alleged Hathras rape and murder, which has once again brought the issue of women safety into the limelight. Aggrieved by the same, citizens from Nagaland’s Dimapur have now launched a campaign to offer free lifts to people in need of transportation at night, with the aim of achieving a “rape-free” India. Also Read - Fascinating Story of Nagaland's Khonoma Village That Shifted From Being a Popular Hunting Spot to Becoming Asia's First Green Village

It all started when Dimapur resident Aneiba Thou in a Facebook post, offered to pick up and drop any person facing difficulties at night, in an effort to make the city safe for women. Also Read - Mission Shakti: UP Govt Sets up 'Pink Patrol' to Maximise Women Safety, Will be Operational 24*7

Giving his contact details, he wrote, ”Any persons, elders, younger sister or a lady facing problems in transportation at night or any problems or not feeling safe at nearby areas, I am ready to help so call or SOS me anytime 24×7. Just call and say I need your help, I’ll be there. Also Read - Crime Against Women: Varanasi Girls Create 'Smart Knife' Which Alerts Police & Family in an Emergency

We believe together we can bring the change and we will change this and a dream of safe and rape free INDIA.Let’s spread this initiative so much that we can get volunteer from each corner of the country. My dream of rape free and safe INDIA.”

Soon after, his post went viral and inspired by him, many others from the town also came up with similar posts offering help.

“It is like a chain now, many are doing the same here in Dimapur, anywhere anytime, I am willing to help,” Thou who works as a constable at the police commissioner’s office, told Eastern Mirror Nagaland.

Thou has two daughters aged two and four, and his wife is a homemaker. He further said that he is willing to bear all expenses, and in case he is busy, he would entrust a friend to go and help.

“I want my children to be brought up in a world with no crime done against women. Our society has not faced such a severe situation but I want to bring awareness and help people,” he added.