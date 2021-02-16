Meerut: With his father dead and his mother in a psychiatric hospital, 14-year-old Anmol was left all alone and had nowhere to go. However, a police station in Meerut district came to his rescue and adopted him, in a touching gesture. Notably, the boy, Anmol, lost his father in an accident two years ago and his mother is now in the mental hospital. After learning about his plight, Sagar, station house officer (SHO) of the Kankerkhera police station, decided to take the boy under his wings. Also Read - UP Police Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Bandwagon, Urges Residents to Call 112 to Report Late Night Parties

The heartwarming story came to light recently when a photograph of his cutting his birthday cake at the police station went viral on the social media.

Now, the entire police station staff now takes care of Anmol who divides his time between his house and the police station. The SHO said, “Anmol has a desire to study and achieve something in life. I have spoken about his admission in some schools in the city and will soon start going to school. He spends most of his time with us. We have been taking care of him.”

Other police personnel at the police station also take care of Anmol who now treats it as his home away from home.

“The boy is extremely comfortable here. He stays here, talking to us, or browsing through books that we have given him. He has his meals with us and is not too demanding,” said another police personnel.

“His mother had come to us with a complaint three months ago. That was the first time we came to know about her. She was in bad health. We later got her admitted to district hospital. She has now been referred to mental hospital in Agra,” the SHO added. He said that he decided to take care of the boy because children his age, often, take to crime if they do not have guidance.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also taken note of Anmol’s case and has asked the SHO to appear before it.

(With Agency inputs)