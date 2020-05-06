Nainital: Needless to say, the lockdown period was nothing less than a curse for alcohol lovers, leaving them frustrated to no end. As soon as liquor shops were open in many parts of the country on Monday, people rushed to the shops in desperation, waiting in long queues to procure their booze. Also Read - Liquor Jugaad: Alcohol From Hand Sanitizer, Bottles Hidden Under Cucumber
However, Uttarakhand’s Nanital was a step ahead! In a video that’s going viral, people were seen braving rain and hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital.
The video shows people standing in a long queue amid rain and hailstorm with some of them covering themselves with umbrellas, while others braving the harsh weather without any protection.
They, however, adhered to social distancing as directed by the government by maintaining at least a metre’s distance and wearing masks while standing in the queue.
Check out the video:
Here’s a longer version of the video shared by news agency ANI:
Seeing their desperation, Twitterati was quite amused, while others condemned them:
Some others also appreciated them for maintaining social distancing:
Liquor shops reopened across the country after a gap of 40 days on Monday.
As per the government notification, shops selling liquor have to ensure social distancing and also make sure that not more than five people are present at one time at the shop.
Meanwhile, the total novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand are 60, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.