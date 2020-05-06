Nainital: Needless to say, the lockdown period was nothing less than a curse for alcohol lovers, leaving them frustrated to no end. As soon as liquor shops were open in many parts of the country on Monday, people rushed to the shops in desperation, waiting in long queues to procure their booze. Also Read - Liquor Jugaad: Alcohol From Hand Sanitizer, Bottles Hidden Under Cucumber

However, Uttarakhand’s Nanital was a step ahead! In a video that’s going viral, people were seen braving rain and hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital.

The video shows people standing in a long queue amid rain and hailstorm with some of them covering themselves with umbrellas, while others braving the harsh weather without any protection.

They, however, adhered to social distancing as directed by the government by maintaining at least a metre’s distance and wearing masks while standing in the queue.

Check out the video:

I believe you missing video from another angle, Nainital.

This weather will make booze more enjoyable 😷 @WohKrishnaHai pic.twitter.com/VnMVpEAToY — Manoj (@bishtmk) May 5, 2020

Here’s a longer version of the video shared by news agency ANI:

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Seeing their desperation, Twitterati was quite amused, while others condemned them:

Daru ho gya, barf ho gya..bhagwan ji chakhna bhi barsa hi do inn bewdon par — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) May 5, 2020

chahe kuch bhi ho jaye..ye log toh economy ko sudharke hi chodenge — Adi (@Adithya2585) May 5, 2020

This video is embarrassing our soldiers who are fighting in hail and snow to recover our economy. Highly condemnable video. Their privacy should be respected. They are helping our Nation in true spirit. — Poem Pots (@poem_pots) May 5, 2020

Some others also appreciated them for maintaining social distancing:

People from Uttarakhand are the best one, look at the weather and then also maintaining social Distancing norms, not like Delhi walas, they keep their bags, helmets, hankies instead of standing in long queues. — Devinder Singh Rawat (@sonaashi) May 5, 2020

My town 💝

Good to see they are following social distancing rules unlike metro cities. — Warisha rehan (@rehan_khan_oct) May 5, 2020

Liquor shops reopened across the country after a gap of 40 days on Monday.

As per the government notification, shops selling liquor have to ensure social distancing and also make sure that not more than five people are present at one time at the shop.

Meanwhile, the total novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand are 60, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.