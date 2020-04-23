Patna: The nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, though necessary, has brought umpteen stories of sacrifices, tragedies and struggles to the fore. Also Read - Is That External Affair Good Enough to Risk Your Marriage?

In one such shocking tale, a man in Patna allegedly married his girlfriend while his wife was stuck at her parents’ home, 60 kms away from Patna, during the lockdown. What’s more shocking is that the couple even have a child together!

The incident happened when Gudia Devi had gone to visit her parents in Jehanabad district, however, got stuck there due to unavailability of transport services amid the lockdown.

Despite being aware of the restrictions, his husband Dhiraj Kumar called up his wife, and asked her to immediately return home, as per a Gulf News report.

When she told that it was not possible for her, Dhiraj, in a fit of rage decided to tie the knot with his girlfriend, who lives in the same locality, and brought her home.

When Gudia came to know about the news, she went to the Dulhin Bazar police station with her parents and registered a case against her husband.

Acting upon her complaint, the police has arrested Dhiraj.