New Delhi: May 1 marks Labour Day, a day to pay tributes to the contribution of workers across the world and acknowledge and celebrate their amazing efforts in nation building. Also Read - Labour Day 2020: Here's Why May 1 Is Celebrated As International Workers' Day

On the day, Twitterati paid its heartfelt tributes to the labour force, calling them ‘heroes’ and saying that their hard work and sweat have contributed to building of the nation.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh applauded their efforts and wrote, ”May Day is an occasion to celebrate the toil & sacrifice of our entire working-class population. We owe the progress made by our Nation to all the industrious workers. And in the midst of #Covid19, we are thankful to all our Corona Warriors as well. I salute you all! #LabourDay.”

May Day is an occasion to celebrate the toil & sacrifice of our entire working-class population. We owe the progress made by our Nation to all the industrious workers. And in the midst of #Covid19, we are thankful to all our Corona Warriors as well. I salute you all! #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/t0I2vJdsgO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 1, 2020

In a tweet, Congress wrote, ”Workers in India have toiled, endless days and endless nights, to realise the India of all our dreams. This #MayDay, we not only salute each working brother & sister for their unabating efforts but also urge each Indian to stand up for one another in these trying times.”

Workers in India have toiled, endless days and endless nights, to realise the India of all our dreams. This #MayDay, we not only salute each working brother & sister for their unabating efforts but also urge each Indian to stand up for one another in these trying times. pic.twitter.com/iKCEOWqQHk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2020

They don't Need your Car

They don't Need your House

They don't Need Your Property

They don't Need a lot of money

THEY NEED ONLY RESPECT ❤️🙏#LabourDay pic.twitter.com/z7rcuWoidR — Sadhana 🍵 (@SacchiSadhana) May 1, 2020

If suddenly the whole workers of the world disappear then the whole world will stop!

Let us all realise this & let us celebrate the workers – these great people who make our world move! On #LabourDay Find a worker, say thanks.#MayDay #1stMay #FridayMotivation #WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/Gkb6WGCbsF — Underpaid Banker Dada (@bankerdada) May 1, 2020

There is dignity in earning with hard work Dirty hands are a sign of clean money#LabourDay pic.twitter.com/Fy4yaNLMLv — Men’s Day Out (@MensDayOutIndia) May 1, 2020

#1stMay

To carry a 100KG weight on your back at this age is not an easy thing😣😣..you can feel the pain of this image..#1stMay #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/dHXvyCY4ud — Ankita Bharadwaj (@AnkitaBharadw17) May 1, 2020

Today is #InternationalWorkersDay I salute all corona fighters on this day for their hard work; I celebrate you for building our nation. Thank you all heroes 🙏🙏💐💐#LabourDay pic.twitter.com/tgeW8RwNZc — Deepika Thakur 🇮🇳 (@DeepikaThakur_) May 1, 2020

Happy May Day to all the people who inspire us with their hard work to face the toughest challenge of life.#MAYDAY2020#MayDay #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/oZHr7GTQtC — MB.☭ (@Manoj2Bangaru) May 1, 2020

Happy Labor Day to all our heroic frontliners! We salute and honor you! Thank you for your effort and perseverance in keeping us safe! Together, we fight COVID-19! Euphoria Nuts#euphoriadryfruits #labourday #internationallabourday #southdelhi pic.twitter.com/83ZGMd24DF — EUPHORIA NUTS (@NutsEuphoria) May 1, 2020

Happy international labour day I salute to every labour those who put their life in risk for helping us . #smile #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/aCvoMDLiqf — pritambar billionaire (@PritambarR) May 1, 2020

A worker is creator & a great asset to every nation..!!

Without labour nothing prospers..#LabourDay #1stMay pic.twitter.com/hXVQlXojoH — Anup H'math (@anup_hiremath) May 1, 2020

Even labour have forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day! May be lack of leadership or inability to fight for their justified rights. Liberalisation brushed aside the constitutional rights of the labour. It's a day to fight for Human Rights#MayDay#JSPForNewAgePolitics pic.twitter.com/82zvr4mSXE — satya bolisetti (@bolisetti_satya) May 1, 2020

Let's celebrate this labour day for every individual who is tirelessly putting their lives at risk, be it the worker who cleans our premises, doctors, or the guy who is supplying food at our doorstep. Drop your comments to thank your favorite profession.#labourday pic.twitter.com/zlwJHJMgFf — HR Connect Forum (@HRConnectforum) May 1, 2020

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the US in the 19th century when industrialists used to exploit the labour class and made them work for 15 hours. Standing against the injustice, labor unions went on a strike on May 1, 1886,in the United States of America and demanded that workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day.

In India, the day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The first May Day in the country was celebrated in Madras (now known as Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923.