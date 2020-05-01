New Delhi: May 1 marks Labour Day, a day to pay tributes to the contribution of workers across the world and acknowledge and celebrate their amazing efforts in nation building. Also Read - Labour Day 2020: Here's Why May 1 Is Celebrated As International Workers' Day
On the day, Twitterati paid its heartfelt tributes to the labour force, calling them ‘heroes’ and saying that their hard work and sweat have contributed to building of the nation.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh applauded their efforts and wrote, ”May Day is an occasion to celebrate the toil & sacrifice of our entire working-class population. We owe the progress made by our Nation to all the industrious workers. And in the midst of #Covid19, we are thankful to all our Corona Warriors as well. I salute you all! #LabourDay.”
In a tweet, Congress wrote, ”Workers in India have toiled, endless days and endless nights, to realise the India of all our dreams. This #MayDay, we not only salute each working brother & sister for their unabating efforts but also urge each Indian to stand up for one another in these trying times.”
Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the US in the 19th century when industrialists used to exploit the labour class and made them work for 15 hours. Standing against the injustice, labor unions went on a strike on May 1, 1886,in the United States of America and demanded that workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day.
In India, the day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The first May Day in the country was celebrated in Madras (now known as Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923.