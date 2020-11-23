Achieving a major milestone, American teen sensation and dancer Charli D’Amelio has become the first creator to hit 100 million followers on the Chinese short-video making app TikTok. The 16-year-old hit the milestone figure, just over a year and a half after joining the platform. Till date, only two other TikTok creators have reached 50 million folllowers. Also Read - Watch: New Jersey Man Eats Raw Onion, Garlic & Lime to Show How Covid-19 Affects His Sense of Taste, Video Goes Viral

As per a Verge report, these numbers make her more than twice as big as Will Smith, three times as big as The Rock, four times as big as Selena Gomez, and five times as big as Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. Also Read - US Govt Halts Ban on TikTok After Court Ruling

“On YouTube, it took 14 years before any channel hit 100 million. D’Amelio only started posting to TikTok in May 2019, and the app has only been available since August 2018,” according to the report. Also Read - Get 5,000 Followers And Win Cash Using TikTok Alternative 'Nucular' | All You Need to Know

This time last year, she had only six million followers on TikTok.

“It is precisely her ordinariness that is the key to her success. With her pretty girl-next-door vibe, she exemplifies the ideal package for a TikToker: Relatable, authentic, normatively attractive, youthful, fun, unthreatening and uncontroversial,” Zoe Glatt, a digital anthropologist and critical intersectional feminist researcher at London School of Economics told CNET.

Notably, last week, she lost around a million followers in the wake of online backlash after posting a video of themselves gagging over a dinner prepared by their private chef.

Check out her pictures:

