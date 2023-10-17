Home

Viral

Wolves Try To Hunt Down Hare, One Gets It By Tail But Something Unthinkable Happens: Watch Video

Wolves Try To Hunt Down Hare, One Gets It By Tail But Something Unthinkable Happens: Watch Video

The hare is sprinting at a very high speed to escape the deadly jaws of the wolves.

Hunting Video: In the wild, there is only one rule, and that is the survival of the fittest, strongest, severest, and fiercely determined. There are predators who are excellent and unmatched in the art of hunting. Wolves are one of them. They hunt in groups and with brilliant strategy they get their meals. This video shows two full-grown wolves in a vast field running to get a big hare. The hare is sprinting at a very high speed to escape the deadly jaws of the wolves. One of them gets the hare by the tail and it is a given that it’s game over for the leporid. But then something unimaginable happens.

Trending Now

Watch The Video Here

What is life……… Never give up! pic.twitter.com/3djOLKV8CW — Figen (@TheFigen_) October 17, 2023

You may like to read

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “What is life……… Never give up!”

It does suit the result of the chase, the way the hare managed to escape even after one of the hunters got it by the tail. As mentioned, in the wild, it is the survival of the fittest, strongest, severest, and fiercely determined, and here the potential prey proved it.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

pawan Yadav @pawanyadav8: The great outrun! When you don’t lose your mind while being in difficult time then you don’t lose that fight! Usually your minds works best when it knows that it’s a do or die situation if and only if you can control your heart! Keep up and live until you can!

Dera @Derass_1: In d journey of life, you shall encounter many struggles and obstacles. But so far you are on a move keep moving and never give up

Dмonopolιѕт @D_monopolist: Not getting in the way of nature, but I’m quite relieved he got away alive.

Ugo @Oforma19: Never ever Give up no matter what

Carpe Diem @Tobiloba_O: As a human, don’t take this as motivation please.

Snoop @snoop_sol: Now the baby wolf is hungry

Gentle Giant @iKunaal: This is the slowest rabbit I have ever seen. I tried to catch one and it was at least 6 times quicker than this one.

Cine Promoters @cinepromoters: Life is too hard in wildlife

m m mohideen @mmmohideen6: Yes. Running so fast and awesome.

Carthick @Karthik_Balasub: What a speed Great escape

Sudikshya @ChatGePT: Yes never give up.

✧:) @swe_etlove: Yeah and that’s why I’m still pushing

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES