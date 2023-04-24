Home

Viral

Woman Abandons Pet Dog On Road, Drives Away: Heartbreaking Video

Woman Abandons Pet Dog On Road, Drives Away: Heartbreaking Video

For us, our pets are precious, in fact, they become an integral part of our lives and families.

We ought to be kind and compassionate towards animals.

For us, our pets are precious, in fact, they become an integral part of our lives and families and we treat them just like our own children. We make sure that they don’t have any untoward experiences or face any distress.

But here, in this video, we see a woman leaving behind her dog and driving away. The helpless animal tries to follow her but to no avail.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “The saddest video in the world😭😭😭😭 … people are the most disgusting things on this planet😡”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The saddest video in the world😭😭😭😭 … people are the most disgusting things on this planet😡 pic.twitter.com/D23wer46O8 — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 22, 2023

This leaves us with many questions and doubts. If people can’t take care of their pets because they are injured or handicapped, then they should ask the agencies and animal rights groups to take them instead of abandonment.

The video has drawn a sharp response from the users. Sharing a few with you.

Kevin Lortz @KevinLortz: I wish I could save that poor pup

Michael Loh @MichaelLoh117: Proverbs 12:10 “A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.”

絕望的小米子 @mimifung88: Did someone recue that abandoned doggie? 😭😭😭😭😭

Aayush Ranjan @imayhrn: I wish I was there

❗️Татьяна @SLAIMA51: This is so bad I am going to Cry ((

Тачапилил Менон @thachapillil: 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Kirankumar Waghela @WaghelaWagh8: Harame sallee Bhagwan kare uske bache bhi usku aise halat mai chod kar chalejaye

SREEPAL SINGH DEORA @Indian0188: 😞💔

Partha Sarathi Bhowmick @ParthaS01380029: Such things do happen… One fine day during dinner time I couldn’t find a couple of stray kittens that I had been feeding since they started taking solid food after mom’s breast milk… After few days I realised that our neighbour would have done something like this 😢

Jean Silva @jeanmacs1971: 😡

GodOfGoddesses @KingofKings1493: What is that a T. rex?

Dingske @McKittensss: Heartless.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.