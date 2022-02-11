Online classes, meetings and interviews are still on as many countries are witnessing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen a lot of meeting fails and goof ups during Zoom classes. The latest online goof-up was a disastrous job interview where a woman was caught on camera mocking her hiring company over their interview questions.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 King Cobras Fight For Nearby Queen. Watch Who Wins

Chaylene Martinez was interviewing for the position of flight attendant at SkyWest Airlines. Without realising that she was recording herself, Chaylene Martinez criticised the company in a one-take video interview. She accidentally sent the recording with her ‘answer’. Also Read - This Viral Video of A Dog Doing Yoga With Its Owner is An Absolute Treat to Watch

She was making fun of the questions and telling someone on the phone that it was the “stupidest, cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life”. Also Read - Viral Video: Ricky Pond Nails Allu Arjun’s Saami Saami dance step, Internet Calls it Gajab

Chaylene then goes on to tell the person on the phone further, “You have to record yourself saying it, so, it’s so awkward.” After pausing to apply lip gloss, she continued on the phone. She said that she intended to tell that her impression of SkyWest company culture was based on the mission statement that the company had.

At the end of the video, she realised that her response was already being recorded and gasped in disbelief. “Oh no,” Chaylene said, before looking into the camera and saying, “I’m so sorry, I didn’t realise it was recording, I was practising.” She then abruptly discontinued the video.

She uploaded the video on her TikTok handle ‘@chayjordan_’ with the following caption:”Doing a video interview that you only get once chance to get right…accidentally started recording [too] early.”

Watch the viral video below: