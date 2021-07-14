Hyderabad: A woman from Telangana’s Hyderabad has announced a Rs 30,000 reward for anyone who would provide information or find her cat that went missing last month from a pet hospital. The woman, Serina Natto, the owner of the missing cat named ‘Ginger’ said that she admitted her 8-month old cat at a vet hospital as it fell sick after a family planning surgery.Also Read - Cat Jumps Out of 5th Floor Window to Escape Fire, Viral Video Shows What Happened Next | WATCH

"The cat has gone through a family panning surgery on June 17 at a pet clinic. After the surgery, the swelling was observed at the spot of stitches and was again admitted into the same pet hospital on June 23," Natto said. However, on June 24, the doctors informed Natto that her cat was missing.

"The doctor did not respond to our calls and I rushed to the hospital. The important thing is that Ginger needs immediate medical attention after the surgery," she added. The woman further said that she also approached the Raidurgam police on June 27 and lodged a complaint on the matter. "I requested them to issue an FIR and also announced a reward of Rs.30,000 to anyone who helps us trace her," she said.

Speaking to a local media house, the Raidurgam police said that they were making efforts to trace the missing cat with help from the hospital staff. “Our team went to the hospital after the complaint was received and spoke to the staff there. Help from local people was also sought to trace the pet,” G Rajagopal Reddy, in charge SHO (Raidurgam) said.

As per the cat owner, it was due to the negligence of the hospital that Ginger went missing. She also alleged that the hospital did not have a duty doctor and that the staff was untrained.“They are saying the cat leaped out of a window, which is at least 10 feet high. That is impossible,” she added. The woman has also requested the Animal Welfare Board to inspect the hospital.