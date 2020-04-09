New Delhi: In today’s edition of weird news, a California woman entered a supermarket and then started picking items, licking them and loading her basket. The store staff were thrown into a tizzy and soon police were called. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near the border with Nevada, told AFP that officers were called to the Safeway store on Tuesday following reports of “a customer licking groceries” at a time of heightened fears over the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

“When officers arrived on the scene, a Safeway employee informed them that the suspect put numerous pieces of jewellery from the store on her hands,” he said. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

“The suspect licked the jewellery then began to load her cart with merchandise from the store.” Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

Fiore said officers located the suspect, identified as Jennifer Walker, inside the store with a shopping cart full of items, including meat and liquor, which she had no means to purchase.

Walker, 53, was arrested for felony vandalism and the merchandise had to be destroyed for fear of contamination.

(With Agency Inputs)