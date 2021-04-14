New Delhi: With summers in full force, what better than relishing a crunchy cone of Cornetto ice cream? And do you know the best part of a Cornetto? It’s the little block of extra crunchy and delicious chocolate that they put at the end of each ice cream for you to savour at the end. While many would agree with us, a Twitter user, however, had different thoughts about the chocolate end of a Cornetto. Also Read - Take Covid-19 Vaccine & Get Free Ice Cream! Russia Lures People To Get Inoculated With This Sweet Deal
Yes, recently, a woman stirred up quite the storm on social media by petitioning to remove that chocolate part. We are not kidding! The post, which carries the picture of chocolaty end portion of a Cornetto cone, asks Twitter to ‘petition’ for removing that bit from the ice-cream.
“Petition for Cornetto to remove the block of chocolate at the bottom. Who’s with me,” the user said in the caption of the post. And of course, Cornetto fans were left horrified & rightly so!
Needless to say, netizens are aghast at such a proposal, with many unleashing a wave of anger on her. Many simply refused to believe that there could be such a ‘petition’ and expressed how the tip of a Cornetto cone is the most delicious part. Some even explained to her that those chocolate tips are not there only for their taste but they also stop the melted ice cream from dripping through the waffle cone.
One user wrote, ”How dare you, not only this is a delicious award when you finish your ice cream, but it also barricades any melted ice cream from dripping through the tip of the ice cream cone. This isn’t just for the excitement at the end, but literally common sense.”
Here are other reactions:
One user even shared a picture of how Cornetto tips are sold in the market, justifying its popularity.
Surprisingly, some users also extended their support to the woman’s call for the removal of the chocolate part. But well, it’s bizarre that someone can even think of eliminating the best part about the Cornetto ice creams.
Well, whose side are you on?