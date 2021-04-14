New Delhi: With summers in full force, what better than relishing a crunchy cone of Cornetto ice cream? And do you know the best part of a Cornetto? It’s the little block of extra crunchy and delicious chocolate that they put at the end of each ice cream for you to savour at the end. While many would agree with us, a Twitter user, however, had different thoughts about the chocolate end of a Cornetto. Also Read - Take Covid-19 Vaccine & Get Free Ice Cream! Russia Lures People To Get Inoculated With This Sweet Deal

Yes, recently, a woman stirred up quite the storm on social media by petitioning to remove that chocolate part. We are not kidding! The post, which carries the picture of chocolaty end portion of a Cornetto cone, asks Twitter to ‘petition’ for removing that bit from the ice-cream.

“Petition for Cornetto to remove the block of chocolate at the bottom. Who’s with me,” the user said in the caption of the post. And of course, Cornetto fans were left horrified & rightly so!

petition for cornetto to remove the shitty block of chocolate at the bottom. who’s with me 💯 pic.twitter.com/wKvXqRsqqb — vic xo (@victoriiiiio) April 2, 2021

Needless to say, netizens are aghast at such a proposal, with many unleashing a wave of anger on her. Many simply refused to believe that there could be such a ‘petition’ and expressed how the tip of a Cornetto cone is the most delicious part. Some even explained to her that those chocolate tips are not there only for their taste but they also stop the melted ice cream from dripping through the waffle cone.

One user wrote, ”How dare you, not only this is a delicious award when you finish your ice cream, but it also barricades any melted ice cream from dripping through the tip of the ice cream cone. This isn’t just for the excitement at the end, but literally common sense.”

Here are other reactions:

How dare you, not only this is a delicious award when you finish your ice cream, but it also barricades any melted ice cream from dripping through the tip of the ice cream cone. This isn’t just for the excitement at the end, but literally common sense https://t.co/Ren8fPye8I — lucky ★ (@CAPSULIEO) April 7, 2021

whats wrong with you its the best part ! — Sam Charles (@samcharles) April 4, 2021

You have lost it😡 that's the best part in Cornetto… — Wilma Merina Dsa (@wilmamerinadsa) April 13, 2021

Petition to remove this post and your account from Twitter for this slander — bran 💫 (@madbrxn) April 4, 2021

That's the best part of the cone! What the hell are you on?! — Tom Sig (@SigTom) April 4, 2021

I'm sure you're a good person but I haven't been this angry at a stranger since a bunch of idiots stormed the capital. — Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) April 3, 2021

This is pure evil Delete this request and your whole acc — ✪ (@Seekingwolves) April 4, 2021

Literally no one is with you — TheParagon (@TheParagon1) April 4, 2021

who's gonna explain to her the block exists so the ice cream doesn't melt all over you — AV Morrison (@_AuroraMorrison) April 4, 2021

is everything ok… like r u ok?? cause wtf pic.twitter.com/1DofunQfqU — eury ★ (@enbybelle) April 4, 2021

I hope your pillow warm when you sleep, I hope when you drink water it warm, I hope your phone charger isn’t connected when you have a special day, I really hope you step on a lego stub your toe and hit your elbow that the anger I’m experiencing — ORANGE GANG (@Imjustlazy212) April 4, 2021

You know that chocolate has a *purpose*, right? It's there to keep the melted ice cream from dripping out. Without it, you'd be constantly licking your hand, and drinking cream out the bottom like a straw. You'd have to clean your socks-in-sandals later. — whyme777x (@whyme777x) April 4, 2021

It goes in your mouth and you chew. Then swallow. Then experience endorphin rush from the Chocolate. Then you're happy. You're all alone on this. — Matthew Britton 🏒 (@DecolonialHaud) April 4, 2021

One user even shared a picture of how Cornetto tips are sold in the market, justifying its popularity.

Not sure how to break this to you… pic.twitter.com/ZxOVY3YV3d — Jack Harrison (@FamilyLawJack) April 4, 2021

Surprisingly, some users also extended their support to the woman’s call for the removal of the chocolate part. But well, it’s bizarre that someone can even think of eliminating the best part about the Cornetto ice creams.

Well, whose side are you on?