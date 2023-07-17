Woman Assaults Toll Plaza’s Female Employee Over Payment; Video Goes Viral

Home

Reportedly, the incident took place at the Luharli toll plaza on National Highway 91.

The reason for the woman’s behaviour is said to be the staff asking her to make a toll payment.

Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media showing a woman entering a toll booth, arguing with the female toll booth employee, and then suddenly grabbing her by her hair from behind the neck. She then squishes her mouth with the other hand and presses her face strongly between her palms, causing her great pain which is visible on her face. Then finally, she pushes her down from her chair onto the floor.

The video is shared on Twitter by Srishti Kanwar @SrishtiKanwar22 with the caption: “Woman in a car thrashed female toll employee in Greater Noida. On demanding toll, entered the toll booth and abused #GreaterNoida #TollPlaza #CCTVFootage #MondayMotivation #PawanKalyan #Devara #DishaPatani #EDRaid #பொன்முடி, #VaishnaviChaitanya #1inch #VandeBharatExpress”.

Reportedly, the incident took place at the Luharli toll plaza on National Highway 91 toll plaza, which comes under the Dadri police station in Uttar Pradesh. The reason for the woman’s behaviour is said to be the staff asking her to make a toll payment.

The area Police have initiated opened an inquiry following a complaint from the company in charge of the National Highway 91 toll plaza.

