Woman Attracts Netizens’ Attraction With Her Surfing Style And Flair: Watch

She makes it look like a child’s play.

The poise and confidence she exhibited along with her style is praiseworthy.

Sea Surfing: Adventure sports are getting popular rapidly and spreading to different parts of the world. Surfing is one such sport that is gaining momentum and getting patronised by more and more enthusiasts. Even though it is still considered to be a man’s domain, women are increasingly showing interest in it and hitting the sea,

The video shows a young woman surfing over strong waves and she actually makes it look like a child’s play as she moves on the surfing board as if she is strolling in a garden.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: She is so cool.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The poise and confidence she exhibited along with her style is praiseworthy. It is not easy to maintain your calm with a vast ocean around but she nailed it with panache.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Goddess Kandi @mommy_kandi: So graceful…as if she’s walking on water ❤️ Love this!!!

بوخالد 🇰🇼🎙@s3dmic: Sooooo beautiful 👏👏👏👏👏👏

Amos pays $8 @AmosFromWV: Perfect music for that clip.

Ω Da-Prophet🎭 @DaProphe7: @imcourtnayy dat u? 🧐

☀️ courtnay ☀️ @imcourtnayy: omg i wish! that looks so fun. but nope im a brunette 😅

Theodis B. Brown @tbud4410: Smooth & Graceful…

MsSaltyGiggles @MsSaltyGiggles: Who is this tho? I don’t know surfer people like that 🥲.

Coinzone ⭕️ @Coinzonestats: She truly has mastered the art of surf long-boarding 🏄‍♀️

Spirit Eagle @4057771194Colin: Who’s filming this?

Yuki Ato Narayan @YukiNarayan: So graceful 🥰💘

🌟 Ashley Lee 🌟 @AshleyLeeNJ: Beautiful 🤩

David Mefford @cybrdave: Hang 10

PaginaUno.Do @paginaunodo: So cool!

CryptoKriss @KrissiSmallz: Classy 🥰🙏🏽

BachOfAges – Baroque and luving it @RockofAges66: Hanging ten

Tracey Mackin @mackintracey1: Is this real?

Prime @NatureOfPrimes: Yes very real

Adele @Adele1971Adele: Longboard. You can surf with your dog on one of those 😆 Fun times

Ncpinetree @Ncpinetree: that is the most gracefully hang 10 i have ever seen!!!

