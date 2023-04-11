Home

Woman Bartender’s Cocktail Mixing Skills Are Mesmerising: Watch

The woman bartender is mixing cocktails by using flair bartending.

Her control, poise, focus, balance, and juggling are mesmerising.

Viral Video: For those who frequent bars for enjoying cocktails, the bartenders prepare their favourite drinks in the usual way, i.e., no flairs, no manipulations, and no juggling. But then, there are bartenders who make cocktail mixing a spectacular event with flair bartending as they manipulate bar equipment and tools like cocktail shakers and liquor bottles in delicate, luminous ways. Of course, juggling is an inseparable part of flair bartending. No wonder this has become a sought-after talent among wannabe bartenders as well as experienced ones.

The video here shows a young woman bartender mixing cocktails by using flair bartending. Her control, poise, focus, balance, and juggling are mesmerising.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Amazing Skills 😊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Got a bit nostalgic as memories took me back to the 1988 movie Cocktail with Tom Cruise in the lead.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Funkelgeist @FunkelGeist Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “FINALLY MAKE MY DRINK ! 😉”

👽Keyser D. Sine🤖/Turkish Delight🔞🐺🌑🥊🇹🇷WN💘 @KeyserSine Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Just pour me my 15$ inche of dry whisky and leave”.

Bubbles @NoddaWhale Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @golden991, “Everyone shines when they do something they love doing!!!!”

Cuuuchan @kuunkuun71 Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @Enezator, “☺️☺️☺️☺️👏👏👏👏”

Tag sepuasnya, tapi jangan nyeret @OXmonalisa1401 Replying to TopVideosOnly, “Wow 😱”.

Mr Vote 🗳 @ibeliveinchang1 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “She was born to be a bar tender 😍.”

John @Yorkiejohnd Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “I ordered a beer”.

AlSuth @Al_Suth Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Meanwhile someone is complaining that they’ve been waiting on a large white wine for half an hour”.

Penelope Heaton @HeatonPenelope Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @Enezator, “Whoa! ‘Quite talented.!⚘”

