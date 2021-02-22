A bizarre scene was witnessed in Scotland’s Edinburgh which started with a street fight and ended with a seagull flying away with a tongue! Yes, the incident which dates back to August 2019, involves a man named James McKenzie and a woman named Bethaney Ryan, who were involved in a violent street brawl. In the midst of the fight, Bethaney Ryan leant in to kiss him, but bit a large chunk of his tongue and spat it out. Also Read - Strawbiryani? Pakistani Man Garnishes Biryani with Strawberry, Netizens Go Crazy Over this Bizarre Choice of Topping

That was not it! More shock and horror awaited McKenzie as a large seagull swooped in out of nowhere and ate a part of his tongue, before flying away with it! The chunk of tongue bitten off during the fight was approximately two centimetres by three centimetres in size.

The case was then taken to the Edinburgh Sheriff Court and last Thursday, Bethaney finally pleaded guilty to assaulting James by pushing him on the body, kissing him and biting off part of his tongue to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

“She kissed him on the lips and during the course of that she bit through his tongue which caused a piece of his tongue to be removed,” prosecutor Susan Dickson said in Edinburgh Sheriff Court. “Mr McKenzie walked off and spat it out, at which point the piece of muscle was picked up by a large seagull that made off with it,” she added.

After the incident, McKenzie was taken to the hospital where “the laceration to his tongue” was said to be “oozing blood”. As the piece of the tongue was not found, he couldn’t undergo a reattachment surgery. “He did not require surgery given the piece of the tongue was no longer available and could not be reattached,” said Dickson.