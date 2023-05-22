Home

This Woman Buys Three Houses in Italy for Just Rs 270,Here’s Her Remarkable Story

This Woman Buys Three Houses in Italy for Just Rs 270,Here's Her Remarkable Story

It was an amazing and astonishing experience when she became the owner of not just one, but three dilapidated properties, each acquired for a mere €1 (approximately Rs 89).

Woman Buys Three Houses in Italy for Just Rs 270 | Photo Instagram: rubia.daniels

49-year-old Rubia Daniels, originally from California, has an incredible story to share about her journey in the charming town of Italy’s Mussomeli.

Drawn by the allure of Italy’s remarkably affordable houses, Rubia couldn’t resist the opportunity to purchase some of them.

The paperwork and transaction, overseen by Case1 Euro, the organisation responsible for housing projects in Mussomeli village, confirmed Rubia’s remarkable journey as the owner of these three dilapidated properties.

Rubia Daniels, who hails from Brazil and now resides in California, instantly felt a connection to the beautiful town, reminiscent of her childhood home. The warm reception from the locals, who embraced her as one of their own, further fueled her determination to revive these abandoned houses.

Beyond the appeal of affordable properties, Rubia recognised a deeper purpose in her mission. Drawing on her experience in the solar industry, she understood the value of preserving existing structures and minimising new construction. For her, the restoration of these homes carried significant environmental significance.

“It’s an environmental concept. We need to stop building and start remodeling the existing things that we have,” said Rubia Daniels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubia Andrade (@rubia.daniels)

Currently, Rubia enjoys splitting her time between San Francisco and Mussomeli, living a completely new life that she had never imagined.

Notably, one of her houses is set to be transformed into an art gallery, showcasing local talent and fostering cultural exchange. Another house will serve as her own residence, helping her connect with the community.

The third house, her masterpiece, will represent her grand vision. Rubia plans to convert it into a wellness center, her way of giving back to the wonderful people of Mussomeli.

However, the pandemic has also impacted Rubia’s plans, but she remains steadfast and refuses to abandon her ambitious goals. She resumed the renovation process in 2020 and has already completed the exterior restoration of two houses.

Through her determination and never-give-up attitude, Rubia Daniels is not only transforming three dilapidated properties into beautiful structures but also revitalising hope and optimism within the community. Her projects serve as a beacon of inspiration for other towns on the verge of abandonment.

