Woman-Driven Car Swept Away Amid Heavy Rain In Haryana, Rescued By Locals; Video Surfaces

A car parked near a river in Haryana's Panchkula was swept away amid heavy rain in the area.

Woman Rescued In Panchkula: As the heavy rains are pounding parts of the country, there are reports of deluge, heavy water flow, and enormous inconveniences being faced by the people.

In one such instance, a car parked near a river in Haryana’s Panchkula was swept away amid heavy rain in the area. As per reports, a woman was inside the car when the heavy water flow swept the vehicle away. She was rescued by locals who got into the gushing water with ropes and saved the woman who has been admitted to a hospital, said reports.

A video of the incident has surfaced online.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Ramandeep Singh Mann @ramanmann1974 with the caption: This is Khark Mangoli #Panchkula, where a lady’s car was swept away by the sudden excessive water flow in the river, while parked nearby. Hats off to the people who came to their rescue. The lady along with her mother came to pay obeisance at a Temple. A close call, it was !!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is Khark Mangoli #Panchkula, where a lady’s car was swept away by the sudden excessive water flow in the river, while parked nearby. Hats off to the people who came to their rescue. The lady along with her mother came to pay obeisance at a Temple. A close call, it was !! pic.twitter.com/kSNpe2n0gF — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) June 25, 2023

It was indeed a very, very close call and the locals who rose to the occasion and rescued her without caring for their own lives deserve an ovation.

Delhi-NCR, including the neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have also witnessed significant rainfall while Punjab and Haryana have experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms since early Sunday morning bringing down the temperature by a few degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Sunday in Delhi. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Meerut, Hapur, and Bulandshahar.

