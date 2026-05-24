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Woman carries mother-in-law on her back for miles to draw Rs 500 pension in Chhattisgarh | Viral

Woman carries mother-in-law on her back for miles to draw Rs 500 pension in Chhattisgarh | Viral

A video of a woman carrying her mother-in-law on her back and walking for miles has gone viral on social media. The woman has been walking to the bank to withdraw the older lady's pension of Rs 500. The viral video drew sharp reactions online

Woman in Chhattisgarh carried her mother-in-law on her back to withdraw her pension. Image Credit: @HansrajMeena/X

A video of a woman plodding under the weight of her 90-year-old mother-in-law in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district has gone viral on social media. The visual was pretty similar to the Vikram-Betaal tales, but this was not folklore but two people struggling for basic welfare access.

Despite the unbearable heat, burning roads and the risk of heatstroke, the women keep moving forward in hopes of securing the elderly woman’s small monthly pension of Rs 500. The elderly woman had reportedly not received her pension for four months because her KYC process was incomplete, forcing the two women to take the risky journey.

The woman who carried her mother-in-law was identified as Sukhmaniya, who is in her late 50s. A passerby filmed the ordeal of Sukhmaniya, a resident of Jangalpara village in Kunia, who travelled several kilometres on foot to reach the Central Bank of India branch in Mainpat town.

What did the video reveal?

The person filming the incident can be heard questioning the woman in the local language about carrying her aged mother-in-law over such a long distance. In response, she explains that the pension money is issued only when the elderly woman visits the bank in person.

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छत्तीसगढ़ के सरगुजा में एक आदिवासी महिला अपनी 90 वर्षीय सास को कंधे पर उठाकर भीषण गर्मी में 5 किमी पैदल चलकर पेंशन लेने पहुंची। क्या बुजुर्गों और आदिवासी इलाकों के लिए यही व्यवस्था है? सरकारें विकास के दावे करती हैं, लेकिन ज़मीनी सच आज भी दर्दनाक है। pic.twitter.com/IBdK1GlE4B — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) May 24, 2026

The woman explains that the area lacks proper transport services and that the journey involves navigating streams and uneven forest routes. She adds that the pension amount is around Rs 1,500, which is occasionally disbursed for multiple months at once.

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She suggested that beneficiaries previously received pension money more conveniently in their local area, but since that arrangement stopped, families have had to undertake physically demanding trips to access welfare benefits.

Internet reacts

Social media users reacted strongly to the video, raising concerns over why elderly and immobile pensioners in remote regions are still being forced to travel for verification even as the government promotes Digital India initiatives and home delivery of welfare benefits.

One of the users wrote, “And you try to maneuver by wearing suit, boots and tie, you have become fat by eating his share.” Another user wrote, “Just Rs 1500 for pension. This is the situation.”

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