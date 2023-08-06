Home

Viral Video: Woman Catches Two Snakes Barehanded, Faces Backlash From Internet

Viral Video: The video was originally posted on April 18 by an Instagram page called @dekhbhai.

The image shows a woman rescuing two snakes at the same time. (Instagram/@dekhbhai)

Woman Faced Backlash For Harming Snakes: With rapid development and expanding human settlements, forested areas are diminishing significantly. Wildlife is losing their natural habitats, leading to frequent incidents of wild animals straying into human residential areas. Small animals have no choice but to coexist with humans, and unfortunately, some inhumane people are harming them without reason. This video serves as the testimony of such behaviour.

An old video showcasing a woman capturing two snakes with her bare hands has resurfaced on Instagram, sparking criticism for her actions. The video was originally posted on April 18 by an Instagram page called @dekhbhai.

In the clip, the woman callously focuses on a pile of rubbish, approaches it, and seizes the tails of two large snakes hidden nearby. She abruptly pounces on them, capturing both snakes as they try to escape. The snakes can be seen attempting to flee rather than attacking the woman. When one snake manages to escape, she swiftly recaptures it.

Take A Look At The Video Of A Woman Catching Two Snakes

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1 million views. The video has also prompted Insta user to express their thoughts in the comments section. Majority of the users claimed that she was disturbing the snakes as they were not harming anyone.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Why is she disturbing the snakes,” asked an Instagram user.

“What is she even trying to do,” joined a second.

“This is not rescuing… this is abuse to those reptiles,” added a fourth.

“She is not afraid of the snakes,” wrote a fifth.

Recent Straying Incident

A recent video has gone viral on the internet, showing a tigress roaming on the campus of a private university in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This incident occurred yesterday. Thankfully, the tigress returned to its habitat without any conflict with humans, as confirmed by officials. The presence of the big cat was recorded by a CCTV camera installed on the university campus as it entered Jagran Lakecity University. The CCTV footage, which has surfaced online, captures the tigress near the university’s gate.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak stated that the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the campus, which is on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The tigress – with the name tag T-123 – was also spotted outside the Vice Chancellor’s cabin at 4.53 am. This caused panic among the workers there, who fled the scene.

The tigress also has 4 children with whom she often roams in Bhopal city’s Kaliyasot area. The children of T-123 are 8 months old and are widening their horizon, according to officials.

