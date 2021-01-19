New Delhi: A Pune woman’s happiness knew no bounds when her husband won the gram panchayat elections and overwhelmed with joy she decided to walk around their village by carrying him on her shoulders. Soon after she did the procession, a photo of her carrying her husband has gone viral all over the internet and is earning praises online. Also Read - Man Spends Nearly ₹ 30K to Treat His Dog's Limping Only to Realize it was Copying him 'Out of Sympathy'

In order to celebrate her husband's win after defeating his close rival in the panchayat elections, the woman, Renuka Santosh Gurav carried her husband Santosh Gurav all around their in village named Palu in Khed Tehsil.

However, owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the district administration had imposed restrictions that no more than five people should be allowed during the victory celebrations. And, following the guidelines, Renuka maintained distance from supporters and carried her husband on her shoulders all around their village.

The husband, Santosh earned victory after getting 221 votes as he defeated his close rival with a difference of 44 votes. As per a report, Santosh contested the gram panchayat election on Jakhmatta Devi Gramvikaas Panel which has bagged 6 out of 7 seats, thereby getting an absolute majority.

Jakhmatta Devi Gramvikaas Panel contested these elections under the leadership of Point Vikas Society Chairman Ramdas Sawant and Former Sarpanch Baban Sawant. Jakhmatta Devi Gramvikaas Panel defeated Jakhmatta Gramvikas Parivatan Panel.