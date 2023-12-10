Home

Woman Changes Gender To Marry Longtime Girlfriend On 47th Birthday

Woman Changes Gender To Marry Longtime Girlfriend On 47th Birthday

Alka Soni, a transgender man, underwent gender transformation on his 47th birthday and married his long-time lover Aashtha in a family court in Indore.

Indore: “Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance. It has the sole intention of bringing people together to a time called forever.” This quote is a perfect fit for this lovely story. A transgender man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore legally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend under the Special Marriage Act and became partners for a lifetime. Astitva Soni, formerly known as Alka before adopting a male identity, married Aastha in a family court. The decent ceremony was attended by family members from both sides.

Born as Alka Soni, Astitva after some years realised that he was not a woman and started living his life as a man. On his 47th birthday, Astitva gathered courage and decided to underwent gender transformation surgery and renamed himself.

Unprecedented Marriage And Supreme Court’s Role

The special wedding happened because the Supreme Court decided in October that transgender individuals in straight relationships can get married, following the laws that already exist, including personal laws for marriage.

As part of the tradition, the newly married couple will officially seal their marriage by walking around a sacred fire seven times, which is known as ‘saat pheras,’ on December 11.

Surpassed All Complications

Before the marriage the couple decided to complete all the legal and other procedures. They submitted an application to Indore Deputy Collector’s Office, explaining their situation. After the examination, their application was accepted, with both sides being notified.

According to Aastha, she initially met Astitva at his home through his sister, whom she was friends with. What started as casual conversations turned into a deep connection, eventually growing into love. The marriage was organized with the agreement and support of both families.

The couple are now gearing up for the huge day on December 11.

The couple are now gearing up for the huge day on December 11.