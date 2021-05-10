London: Needless to say, aliens have always been a source of much intrigue and curiosity for humans and the internet is full of conspiracy theories on the topic of UFO’s, alien existence and even alien abductions! In one such bizarre claim, a 50-year-old British woman has said that she has been abducted by aliens more than 52 times in her life! According to Mirror UK, Paula Smith said that her first extraterrestrial experience happened when she was 6-year-old and since then she has been abducted more than 50 times. Also Read - Are The Aliens Calling? First Potential Radio Signal From Exoplanet 51 Light-Years Away Detected

The woman, grandmother-of-two, revealed that aliens took her on a UFO and showed her all kinds of new technologies–including ‘touch screen devices’ even before they were invented on our planet. “I saw touch screen devices before they were even out. I was on a craft and the aliens showed me technology we didn’t have. They showed me a slideshow of pristine scenery which had a beautiful river that then turned black. The blue sky went blood red and I soon realised it was a movie of the earth being destroyed through man’s greed,” she said.

For people not willing to believe her, Paula shared photos of bruises which according to her were left on her body by aliens after they abducted her.

Paula told Daily Mail, ”I have experienced 52 paranormal incidents. Even I can’t believe the stories at times so I’m not surprised when others don’t believe me or the subject. There’s no consistency with the experiences – but very few times I can sense something is about to happen, but I don’t know what to expect, it just happens. There’s no warning and I can’t sense anything is going to happen. It just happens. All I can do is carry on as normal otherwise I’d go crazy.”

She also drew a ­picture of an alien in a silver colour to show what they look like.

As for why she didn’t speak up before, Paula said she’s ‘kept quiet’ about the alien encounters for most of her life as she believed people would think she was ‘crazy’.

In 2015, Niara Terela Isley, a former US Air Force worker, had also claimed she was abducted by reptile aliens and raped numerous times on the Moon. A few months back, former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed claimed that aliens are real and that Donald Trump knows about them. Eshed, who headed Israel’s space security programme for nearly 30 years, further added that aliens are secretly in touch with America and Israel, however, they are keeping their existence quiet because ‘humanity isn’t ready’.