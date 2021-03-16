Essex (UK): Saddened by the male-dominated working environment, a former police officer from Essex in the UK ditched her job and turned into an ‘adult’ star. Well, it seems like this career change really worked for her as she has now become a millionaire, earning $2.3 million by sharing racy photos and videos of herself on OnlyFans. She even achieved her dream of owning a £265,000 Lamborghini, Daily Mail reported. For the unversed, OnlyFans is membership platform app that allows fans to pay to see their favourite adult performers on a subscription basis while allowing creators to sell their content through a monthly membership. Also Read - WHAT? UK Woman in Dubai Says 'F*** You' to Flatmate on WhatsApp, Faces 2 Year in Jail

It was 7 years back that Charlotte Rose quit her job as a cop, because she disliked the male-dominated working environment and thought she was an ill-fit. “I passed my qualifications but it became apparent very quickly that it wasn’t for me and the job was very male-dominated. I knew I could spend 10 years trying to get into the dog unit and it could never even happen, so I quit after one year when I was 20 years old”, she told Jam Press.

After a friend suggested her to take up the job of posing with glamorous sports cars, she quickly transitioned into a glamour and lingerie model. Later, in 2016, OnlyFans invited her to join the platform and gradually, she started building up a loyal user base with regular content posting. She also kept her content ‘tame’ and within the boundaries she was comfortable. Her efforts bore fruit and she now earns between £115,000 and £150,000 a month!

”Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don’t do that level of content. My page is very tame but it works because I’m niche – so many pages are hardcore but I won’t do that, I like my page to be different. I’ll roleplay and talk to the camera as if it’s a guy and cover some fantasies, but it’s mostly me talking to them. It’s personal for me and I’ve built up relationships with a handful of my fans that I talk to daily and know inside out,” Charlotte told Daily Mail.

