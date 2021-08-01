Washington: A 31-year-old woman from Connecticut in the United States, with a super-sized mouth who went viral, has now been awarded a Guinness World Record. The woman, Samantha Ramsdell had initially TikTok account to get rid of boredom, but soon she got almost 50 million views on her TikTok videos which show off her impressive large mouth gape and now she’s the official titleholder for largest mouth gape (female).Also Read - Oops! No More Goa-Like Beach Shacks at Puri Beaches. Check Details With a larger-than-life mouth that stretches at a massive 6.52 cm, she’s been confirmed for having the world’s largest mouth gape (female) after going viral on TikTok for her sizeable jaw. According to Samantha, “the children of TikTok” were convinced she had a world record mouth after seeing her stretch it in one of her videos and encouraged her to go after the record. Also Read - Boxers' Rhythm Affected by COVID Lockdown, Will Focus on Mental Strength: BFI President on Mixed Bag at Olympics

Samantha told Guinness, "Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it's great because now it's like one of the biggest, best things about me. She added, "I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it's incredible. It's really, really cool."

Soon after the special achievement, she encouraged anyone who had a "large body part or something unique and wanted to go for the Guinness World Records title" should pursue their dreams. She also posted an encouraging video on her Instagram account stating, "We did it!!!! My whole life I've been so insecure about my mouth… now I celebrate it. 😬 I've turned one of my biggest flaws into my biggest assets. What makes you unique is your super power and I hope this only inspires others to embrace what makes them different and never be afraid to be yourself. ❤️ Thank you so much @guinnessworldrecords !!! And thank you to my dentist @drcheungsmiles for the official measurements and handing my gape. What an honor"

Sam has even dueted videos on TikTok with Isaac Johnson, who holds the male version of her title. Now Sam’s gape has become a regular part of her TikTok skits, a platform she uses to pursue her ambition to become a performer and comedian. “My mouth has set me apart from the other millions of comedians, singers and all these other creators. I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible. It’s really really cool.”

She hopes one day to have her own show and utilize her humor, wit and singing as part of her routine.