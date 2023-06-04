Home

Emotional Viral Post: Woman’s Quest to Find Childhood Bestie Touches Hearts on Internet

Neha made an Instagram profile just to find her childhood bestie. | Photo:/Instagram: @heyyneha

Our childhood memories revolve around our parents and our childhood friends. The friends we make in our childhood are one of the purest forms of relationships and bonding, which is why they are often referred to as “childhood friends forever.” Some people still have their childhood besties by their side, while others who have been separated from their childhood buddies for various reasons cherish their happy faces in old photographs.

Several movies have been made to portray this incredible bond, where the hero gets separated from their childhood buddy only to reunite with them in the climax to fight against the villain.

A similar scenario played out for Neha. She had a childhood buddy named Lakshita when she was studying at LKG school. They were besties in 2006, but then Lakshita moved away with her parents.

Tired of missing her friend, Neha embarked on a quest to find her long-lost childhood buddy. She created an Instagram profile, tracked down all the profiles with the name Lakshita, and sent them direct messages (DMs). And then came the day when the real Lakshita actually replied.

“Well….finding you wasn’t easy but I did it anyways HAHA! Getting it touch with you almost after 18 years feels unreal So I had a friend named “Lakshita” in LKG (2006) And she went to Jaipur so I lost contact with her. I couldn’t even remember her surname. And then,” read the caption.

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha (@heyyneha)

The post has gone viral on Instagram, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and likes. It has evoked an emotional response from people, reflecting on how a girl put in efforts to find her childhood bestie. Many praised Neha for her determination in finding her childhood friend, while others playfully teased her about it.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments.

“I was so eager to find my childhood friend from kg atlast found her after 23 years and, it turned out she didnt even remember me,” an Instagram user commented.

“Littral definition of “if they wanted they would,” the second user commented.

“To every other lakshita, thank you for not pretending,” a user wrote.

“you made me cry,” said another.

“I’m still searching for my childhood friend 😭 I dont even have her picture hope i find her soon,” a user commented.

