A woman thought she spotted a mysterious animal who appeared to be headless on a tree branch. She even called authorities to report that she saw an unusual animal lurking in a tree. But it turned out to something else completely. The incident, which took place in Poland's Krakow, was described in a Facebook post by the Krakow Animal Welfare Society. The post, which has gone viral with more than 2,000 shares and 8,000 likes, has left netizens in splits.

Officer Adam from the animal welfare society received a woman's call. She told the officer that a creature was sitting on a tree's branch and people in the area were afraid to open their windows fearing that it might come inside their houses.

As their conversation continued, the officer asked her if it could be a sick bird but the woman denied it. She then came to think of a word for it and called it a lagun (Polish for lagoon). The officer thought she meant Legwan or Iguana but he wondered how an Iguana could survive in cold.

Many times people abandon their pets and officer Adam thought this was a similar case. So, a team headed down to the area and had a time finding the said tree but they eventually found it.

They saw that the brown creature on a lilac branch wasn’t moving at all. They noticed it didn’t have a head or any legs. At first, they thought it was a headless beast. But it turned out to be a croissant – a French bread.

Though the team had a good laugh over the misunderstanding, they encouraged people to be fully sure before reporting something.