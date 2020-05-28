Idaho: With the lockdown period giving people ample time to pursue their hobbies and interests, some are using it to break world records. Aiming to break a Guinness World record, a couple from USA’s Idaho teamed up to dress the husband in 32 T-shirts in one minute! Also Read - Gamer Grandma: Meet Hamako Mari, 90-Year-Old Japanese Woman With Guinness Record For Being Oldest Gaming YouTuber

In the video of the feat going viral, David Rush is seen laying out the T-shirts in his living room, while his wife Jennifer helped him in wearing them.

As the countdown begins, David swiftly moves on his knees and starts wearing one T-shirt after the other. Meanwhile, Jennifer pulls them down so that he can wear more number of T-shirts.

And they finally do it–32 T-shirts in one minute, beating the previous record of 31. Watch the crazy video here:

“She had a slick motion where she would catch the shirt coming down over the back of my neck and in one swift motion pull it down my back,” David was quoted as saying by UPI.

He further said that this attempt was his wife’s first official record and she had also previously helped him in achieving a world record for the fastest time to wrap a person in cling wrap.

Notably, David has broken over 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education.

A record-breaker family, indeed!