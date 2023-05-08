Home

Viral

Woman Dries Water Off Car Windshield But It Keeps Coming Back: Watch

Woman Dries Water Off Car Windshield But It Keeps Coming Back: Watch

That was one of the funniest pranks a friend could pull over.

This goes on and she is not able to wipe off the water even after repeated attempts.

“With friends like you, who needs enemies”? This is an adage about friends with whom we share a very strong bond. We tease each other, pull each other’s legs, play pranks, get into occasional fights, and yet can’t even think about losing them. That is the power of friendship.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a woman cleaning her car and wiping it after washing it. She wipes the water from the windshield and moves towards the roof, meanwhile, her friend sprays water on the windshield from the window which is at a height from a squirt gun. The woman walks to the other side of the car and again the water is visible on the windshield. She looks annoyed and wipes off the water. This goes on and she is not able to wipe off the water even after repeated attempts, while her friend keeps on pouring more and more.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was one of the funniest pranks a friend could pull over. These kinds of mischiefs keep the spark alive in friendship and make for beautiful memories to cherish later on.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Chris @kiagiri: has to be staged, no?

Nina Nina @NinaNin80355659: 🤣🤣🤣

Michael Harry @Dreddman01: lol

Ally ⚓💋💋❄️☃️❄️⛄❄️☃️❄️⛄❄️☃️❄️ @elephantsshoes: 😁😁

هانوفيتش ‏🥇@Au86356: 😂😂😂😂😂😂

9mfk @9mmFuku: See now these are pranks not like stealing luggage in airport prank , or slapping people with pizza to the face , or other shit now adays

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.