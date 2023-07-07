Home

Viral Video: Woman Drives E-Rickshaw With Child In Hand; Leaves Netizens Emotional

Viral Video: In the clip, she can be seen driving an e-rickshaw while tending to her child. The video begins with her skilfully bargaining with passengers while ensuring her child's safety on her lap.

Video of a woman driving an e-rickshaw with her toddler is viral | Photo: @viralbhayani

Motherly love is undoubtedly the purest form of love, and mothers can go to any extent to ensure the well-being of their little ones. They are truly a blessing, and the internet is filled with videos showcasing how mothers go the extra mile for their babies.

Recently, a viral video captured the heartwarming sight of a mother taking care of her baby while earning a livelihood for her family.

In the clip, she can be seen driving an e-rickshaw while tending to her child. The video begins with her skillfully bargaining with passengers while ensuring her child’s safety on her lap. It concludes with her confidently driving the e-rickshaw while the child sits comfortably beside her.

Watch The Emotional Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has received an overwhelming response, with people expressing their admiration for the woman. Many have inquired about her whereabouts to extend financial support, while others have praised her courage and determination.

This inspiring and adorable clip was shared on Instagram by the page @viralbhayani with the caption, “No caption needed, MOM.” Since its release, the video has garnered over 2.5 lakh views and received more than 2,19,000 likes. Viewers have also shared their thoughts in the comment section, with the majority saluting the woman for fulfilling her motherly duties while earning a living. However, some have criticized her for seemingly risking her child’s safety.

Here are Some Interesting Comments

“Her license should be cancelled for driving like this, I would not sit there, she should not born a child if she is that careless, he can fell down,” an Instagram user said

“Salute to all Moms out there,” the second user said.

“That is actually very risky. She is risking her, her child’s and the passengers life not appreciated,” the third user commented.

“Hats off to the lady,” said another.

