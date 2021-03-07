Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 73-year-old man has been duped of Rs 1.3 crore by a woman who promised to marry and take care of him in his old age. The man, Jeron John D’Souza, a resident of Malwani in Malad has registered a case with the Andheri Police alleging that the woman named Shalini Singh befriended him on the pretext of marriage, and then cheated him of the huge amount of the money. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, March 07, 2021, Written Episode: Rehaan And Priya Get Married, How Will The Family React?

Following D'Souza's FIR, Andheri police has launched a manhunt for the woman who is reportedly an employee of a private bank for allegedly cheating the elderly man by befriending him after she realised that he had substantial amount invested in fixed deposits with her bank. The FIR was registered recently, nearly three months after the senior citizen submitted a written application to the police.

As per a Hindustan Times report, D'Souza claimed that his father's plot near domestic airport at Santacruz was sold to a builder in 2010, and he had received 20 per cent of the sale price which amounted to Rs 2 crore. He said he had invested the amount in four equal parts in different banks in fixed deposits. D'Souza further said police that he met the woman while visiting the private bank where she worked.

A police official said, “In 2019, D’Souza collected a huge amount by way of interest on the fixed deposits. Singh thereafter befriended D’Souza and soon the two started meeting in restaurants for lunches and dinners.”

The woman met D’Souza in the month of September last year and proposed marriage and also told him that she would start a business with D’Souza’s money and invest it so that they could divide the profit between them. After this, D’Souza transferred Rs 1.30 crore to her in December last year. And, soon after receiving the money, the woman stopped meeting D’Souza and even stopped answering his calls and he realised that he had been cheated and wrote an application to Andheri police, said D’Souza.