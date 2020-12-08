A woman in the US who just moved into her house was left horrified after she discovered a creepy doll head cemented in the wall of her new basement. Turn out she missed one feature of her new basement when viewing the house and was shocked to discover it. Also Read - Bizarre! Bodybuilder Marries His Sex Doll in a Creepy Ceremony, Says 'She's a Tender Soul Inside' | Watch
The homeowner’s sister shared the discovery on Twitter with pictures showing the head of a baby poking out of the wall, prompting netizens to urge the woman to ‘move out immediately.’
“My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement,” explains the caption, which has gone viral with more than 55,000 retweets. Check the pictures here:
People on the internet are freaked out after coming across the picture and asked the woman to move out.
A user wrote, “It’s fun and games until it moves closer to the stairs with each passing day until she wakes up one night to the sound of a baby crying and when she opens her eyes that baby face is looking down at her from the ceiling that it is now trying to claw its way out of.”
Here are some other reactions:
Many offered explanations behind the bizarre find:
“Those are cellar babies. In the late 60s/early 70s it was a trend in both NYC and California to embed doll parts in the walls of your house, including basements. Sometimes items were hidden inside of these as well, including newspaper clippings and (rarely) cash,” another commented.
After the tweet went viral, her sister (The Only Living Dead Girl In New York) said: ‘Thanks everyone for your overwhelming response to my sister‘s new baby. You know what at least she’ll never be lonely,’ she joked.