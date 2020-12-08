A woman in the US who just moved into her house was left horrified after she discovered a creepy doll head cemented in the wall of her new basement. Turn out she missed one feature of her new basement when viewing the house and was shocked to discover it. Also Read - Bizarre! Bodybuilder Marries His Sex Doll in a Creepy Ceremony, Says 'She's a Tender Soul Inside' | Watch

The homeowner’s sister shared the discovery on Twitter with pictures showing the head of a baby poking out of the wall, prompting netizens to urge the woman to ‘move out immediately.’

“My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement,” explains the caption, which has gone viral with more than 55,000 retweets. Check the pictures here:

My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement pic.twitter.com/37cHIxQmvN — The Only Living Dead Girl in New York (@missjellinsky) December 2, 2020

People on the internet are freaked out after coming across the picture and asked the woman to move out.

A user wrote, “It’s fun and games until it moves closer to the stairs with each passing day until she wakes up one night to the sound of a baby crying and when she opens her eyes that baby face is looking down at her from the ceiling that it is now trying to claw its way out of.”

Here are some other reactions:

Why didn't she check the basement before?! — A Single Black Female Nerd #BLM #BTLM (@ASingleBlackFe2) December 2, 2020

stop !! stop !! i was taking my kitty outside for a walk the other day and stumbled upon a pink baby head in the wall !!! pic.twitter.com/JbnUARKicE — RiAH Ⓐ COLE (@moon_devil_rc) December 3, 2020

you just have to feed it a jolly rancher every full moon and it'll leave you alone — A WAVE OF BLACK HOLES (@filterswept) December 2, 2020

This feels like some Junji Ito shit. Like every time she goes down to that basement that doll will be sticking out a little more — Opal Marie️ 🏳️‍⚧️ BLM/ACAB (@OpalSaverem) December 3, 2020

I found this in a stall in the ladies’ bathroom at Port Authority Bus Terminal NYC. It’s the least scary thing I’ve seen at Port Authority. pic.twitter.com/uboy4f5nGP — Elaine “Nonessential” Sabal (@yolaney) December 3, 2020

Creepy! My daughter and I found this on a hike in the woods by an abandoned shack. We got out of there quick, never to return. 😬 pic.twitter.com/mwRoqMa0yL — JerryJMak (@JerryJMak) December 3, 2020

Many offered explanations behind the bizarre find:

Those are cellar babies. In the late 60s/early 70s it was a trend in both NYC and California to embed doll parts in the walls of your house, including basements. Sometimes items were hidden inside of these as well, including newspaper clippings and (rarely) cash. Take a look. — Roland (@Iamthe401) December 3, 2020

