At a time when several regions of India are facing shortage of oxygen, plasma, anti-viral drugs, hospital beds and many other important resources required to fight COVID-19, a woman has managed to find a plasma donor for her friend from the dating app Tinder. The woman shared in a tweet that this is "something nice that happened in weird times".

The woman, Sohini Chattopadhyay, has been searching for plasma donors for her 30-year-old COVID positive friend, on several social media platforms, hospitals and helpline numbers. But, all went in vain as she could not find plasma donors for her friend anywhere. Later, when she was casually scrolling through the dating app Tinder she found a donor who was formerly COVID-positive and had written about the same in his bio. Soon, she connected with the donor on the app and finally managed to get the plasma for her friend.

When she tweeted about the plasma match found through Tinder, a Twitter user wrote "How?", to which Chattopadhyay replied, "A friend put the requirements on her bio and we found a Covid recovered dude."

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “We found a plasma match for our friend through Tinder. Dating app 1, govt 0.” In another tweet she called it something nice that had happened and wrote, “This is a FUN tweet about something nice that happened in weird times.” She further added, “Other consulting doctors suggest that plasma is not highly useful, but could have been useful for my friend’s very specific condition, addressing co-morbidities. Please don’t take it as any advocacy of sorts.”

Ever since she tweeted about the match, it has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform and her tweet has received over 15k likes and 1879 retweets. However, many even trolled her, saying she has been using Tinder even during the tough time faced by her friend.