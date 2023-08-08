Home

Viral

Woman Fleeces Auto Driver Of Rs 23,400 Using ‘Fake Payment Trick’ In Bengaluru

Woman Fleeces Auto Driver Of Rs 23,400 Using ‘Fake Payment Trick’ In Bengaluru

A woman robbed a 58-year-old auto driver of Rs 23,400 in Bengaluru by showing him a fake transaction receipt on the screen of her mobile phone. A police complaint has been registered against her.

The driver claimed she showed him a fake transaction receipt before taking his money and then left. (File image)

Bengaluru Auto Driver Conned By Woman: Bengaluru, the IT city, known across the globe as the Silicon Valley of India, is in the news often for various reasons. Mostly the news is related to technology and naturally so. But then there are reasons that are not pleasant. For instance, in this case, it is about a purported “online scam” that took place in person, i.e., the alleged culprit fleeced the supposed victim, an autorickshaw driver of Rs 23,400 in the name of making an online payment, on the road.

Trending Now

Actually, a woman overheard the conversation between 58-year-old Shivakumar VH, the autorickshaw driver, and his friend who owed him some money. Following their chat, Shivakumar got ready to meet him when the woman approached him and asked him to drop her at a certain location, which was near the place his friend asked him to come over and take the money.

“Around 9.45am, I was talking to one of my friends who owed me money. I asked him to come near PES College in Hanumanthnagar and pay me. When I was on the phone, a woman in her 20s approached me and asked me to take her to PES College. Since I had to meet my friend, I readily agreed. She asked me if I had PhonePe,” said Shivakumar.

He said that during the ride as he was talking to his friend on the phone, the woman overheard the conversation and asked him for his PhonePe number.

On reaching the location, the man collected the money from his friend which the woman saw. She asked him for some cash by saying she needed to pay her college fee and that she would return the money through PhonePe.

“When we were near the college, my friend gave me Rs 25,000 and left. I counted the money in front of her. She asked me, “Uncle do you need this money?” I didn’t understand why but said yes. She then told me she had to pay the college fees and her college was not accepting digital payments. She also said that she was not carrying any cash or debit card and was in dire need of money.

“I asked the woman to transfer the money first and only after that would I give her the cash. She asked for Rs 23,400 and acted as if she was making the payment. She showed me her mobile screen to show that she had transferred Rs 23,500, including the auto fare and took the money from me. Before I could check the message, I realised that she was about to leave but I asked her to stay as I had not received the message yet. She gave me her mobile number and told me that she had to immediately deposit the fees and asked me to call her if there was any problem. I clicked her photo with my mobile but she rushed across the road and entered the college premises,” he said.

The driver claimed she showed him a fake transaction receipt before taking his money and then left.

The driver, however, did not receive the amount. After his attempts to enter the college also failed, he filed a police complaint against the woman, and a case was registered.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES