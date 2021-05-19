Patna: In yet another heartbreaking incident that came to light in Bihar’s Munger district, a woman fled from a quarantine center to perform the last rites of her husband who succumbed to COVID almost a week back. The woman’s 28-year-old husband, Vikas Mandal, a native of Ramnagar Patan village tested positive for COVID-19 and his health deteriorated on May 13. Following which, his wife, Kanchan Devi, admitted him to Begusarai Sadar hospital where he died during treatment. Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Creative 'Jugaad' to Maintain Social Distancing Amuses Twitter, Harsh Goenka is Impressed | Watch

As she was alone in the hospital, she requested help from her in-laws for cremation but they refused. Kanchan then approached her own family but they also did not help. Kanchan's mother, however, came forward and reached Begusarai Sadar hospital to help her daughter.

Both Kanchan and her mother decided to go to Munger and request the husband's kin again on May 14 but they refused. They also requested neighbours for help but nobody came forward. Then, they decided to go to Samastipur's Patalia village under Vibhutipur police station, the native village of Kanchan Devi.

The male members of the family, instead of helping them, complained with district administration. The officials of the health department of Samastipur also did not address the issue of the two women and put them into a quarantine center. Kanchan and her mother requested the officials of the quarantine center to release them so that they would go to Begusarai. Eventually, Kanchan fled from the quarantine center six days after her husband’s death and on May 18 and reached Begusarai.

“The victim requested the health officials of Sadar hospital to hand over the dead body of her husband. We immediately came forward and handed over the dead body for cremation. We have arranged the ambulance and sent the dead body to the cremation ground at Simaria Ghat where Kanchan performed the last right,” said Sanjeev Kumar Chaudhary SDO Sadar of Begusarai.

