Home

Viral

Woman Flies To India From Poland To Marry Social Media Friend From Jharkhand

Woman Flies To India From Poland To Marry Social Media Friend From Jharkhand

Barbara, a Polish citizen has come all the way to India to meet the love of her life Shadab Malik.

Barbara is full of praise for Shadab who she describes as a “fantastic and sweet” person.

Polish Woman: We have had our share of love stories that blossom, bloom, and develop transcending geographical borders. Controversy notwithstanding, we just witnessed the Seema-Sachin saga.

Trending Now

Change of characters and countries here. The woman is from Poland and the man is from Hazaribag, Jharkhand. Sounds unlikely and kind of a fairytale.

You may like to read

Barbara Polak, a Polish citizen has come all the way to India to meet the love of her life Shadab Malik, a resident of Khutra village in Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

Barbara and Shadab are all set to get married, say the reports adding that they first came across each other on social media, became friends, and soon, their friendship blossomed into love.

They have applied for marriage in the Hazaribag SDM Court as well.

Barbara has an 8-year-old daughter Anya Polak and she has divorced her first husband. Back in Poland, she owns a private firm.

Shadab said that after arriving in India, Barbara met him and stayed in a hotel for a few days and later moved to Khutra. He also said that Barbara is helping his family with domestic chores like cleaning cow dung and garbage.

Barbara is full of praise for Shadab who she describes as a “fantastic and sweet” person.

DSP Rajeev Kumar of Hazaribagh Headquarters and Inspector Abhishek Kumar visited the village when the news of a foreign woman staying in the village reached them. They had a word with her and she showed her visa to them and said that she would return to her country in the next few days.

As for Shadab, he wishes to spend his whole life with Barbara and remain with her through thick and thin. According to Shadab, a person’s life is not complete if they don’t have someone to love.

Barbara said that she came to India on a tourist visa that is valid till 2027.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES