Bhubaneswar: Nearly weeks after the Similipal forest fire caused a wide-scale damage, it was finally contained, claimed the Odisha government on Wednesday as brief rain shower too helped in bringing respite. Meanwhile, a video of a woman forest guard doing a happy dance amid the forest and thanking god for the rain is going viral on the internet. Also Read - California Wildfire Ravages Across 25 Miles in a Day, 3 People Dead

In the viral video, the forest guard, Sneha Dhal, can be seen jumping with joy as mild rains lashed the forest and helped in dousing the fire. She can be heard thanking the Almighty in local language that she is extremely happy that the fire is finally contained. Also Read - Uttarakhand Forest Fire: 46 Green Lands Destroyed in 4 Days Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The video was shared on social media platform Twitter by a user named Subrat Kumar Pattanayak who posted the video with the caption, ”

Human don’t have the power to save Nature but nature knows how to protect itself. Most amazing video of the day. Lots of Happiness in forest employees after witnessing rain with snow at Simplipal forest.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: Nine Trekkers Dead, 27 Rescued; Rescue Operations Underway

Watch the video here:

Human don’t have the power to save Nature but nature knows how to protect itself.

Most amazing video of the day…

Lots of Happiness in forest employees after witnessing rain with snow at #simplipal forest..#SaveSimilipal pic.twitter.com/k2oWagYVjO — Subrat Kumar Pattanayak (@SubratSkp) March 10, 2021

The fire which has been raging the renowned Similipal National Park since February, was contained to a great extent on Wednesday, said the Odisha government after the people of Mayurbhanj district observed a 9-hour shutdown to protest the state government’s alleged failure to control the forest fire.

Dr. Sandeep Tripathy, the chief of taskforce on forest fire, said, “The timely actions taken through different agencies by the state government has resulted in the containment of the ongoing forest fire in the state to great extent and the situation is well under control.”

As against 290 fire points across Odisha on Tuesday, the number has come down to 268 in the last 24 hours. “The fire in Similipal is totally contained and today only 24 points are detected, which are being attended in the field,” said Tripathy.

He said that the Similipal Tiger Reserve is spread over 2,750 sq km and includes 2306.6 sq km of sanctuary. The entire area is divided into 209 beats. To abate the fire, in addition to 750 regular staff, protection assistants, 800 additional fire watchers have been placed into service. Four more ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) teams of 25 members each are also engaged along with 20 Fire Service personnel, he said.

“No damage to wildlife or humans have so far been reported from the field,” he said.