In a bizarre incident, a woman was left furious after she discovered that her husband has been selling the packed lunches she made him for work to buy fast food instead. As per a report by the Mirror, the woman said that they had been looking to buy an apartment together and in a bid to save as much money as possible to put towards the apartment, the woman started making him sandwiches so that he is also able to eat healthy in the process. Also Read - Baby Goat Born with Human-Face Being Worshipped like God, Pics and Videos Go Viral | Watch

The woman decided to pack lunch for her husband who works in an office after calculating that the husband used to spend over £200 (Rs 20,484) a month to fund only his lunches. The wife said that in the beginning everything was “going well” but soon she began to realise her husband wouldn’t respond when she asked if he liked the sandwiches she made – but had asked for her to start packing more than two each day as “he was hungry”. Also Read - Beauty Pageant Turns Ugly, Mrs Sri Lanka Injured After Her Crown Snatched By 2019 Winner | Watch Video

The whole matter came to light after one day the husband brought home his friend and co-worker. She said, “Yesterday, he came home with his friend and co worker. We sat at the dinner table and his friend brought up the sandwiches I make for my husband and how delicious they are. I thanked him then he said the price was a bit much.” Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Girl's Reaction on Seeing Train For The First Time Is Just Cuteness Overload | Watch

“I was confused. I asked him to explain and he said my husband sells the sandwiches I make to his co workers then goes to buy his own lunch from the restaurant. I was stunned. My husband denied it. I began arguing with him after his friend left. He said there was nothing wrong with it.”

And later when the woman told her husband that she would no longer be making him sandwiches to sell at work, he argued back to say that it was unacceptable for her to “lash out” and refuse to make him lunch anymore as technically he wasn’t spending any of their savings on fast food.