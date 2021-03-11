In a bizarre incident, a woman revealed how she got pregnant at the age of 20 despite being a virgin.According to 7news, UK’s Nicole Moore now 28, says she was stunned beyond belief when her pregnancy test came out to be positive when she was 20 years old as she never had had penetrative sex. In fact, sex was out of the question, because she was later diagnosed with vaginismus – a condition that causes the vaginal wall muscles to involuntarily constrict. Also Read - Heavily Pregnant Neeti Mohan’s Incredible Workout Video Goes Viral- Don’t Try Without Supervision

Due to the condition, Nicole was never even able to insert a tampon, have a pap smear or have sex. So, she and her partner found other ways to be intimate with each other without having penetrative sex. All was going fine until one day, she started getting terrible heartburn and sore breasts, while she was at work.

“My boss at the time, who was a close friend and knew about my situation, said she thought I could be pregnant. I laughed and said there was no way, as I was still a virgin and never had penetrative sex. But she said it was possible if there had been any fluids near my vagina, despite not actually having intercourse. I did a pregnancy test on my lunch break that day at work and it was positive,” Nicole told 7news.

”All I kept thinking was how on earth am I going to deliver this baby if I couldn’t even have intercourse. I was worried my partner would think I’d cheated on him, as it seemed so impossible.But thankfully he knew me and my body, and he didn’t doubt me for a second. So many people still tell me I’m the Virgin Mary which really makes me laugh. It was crazy.”

So how did it happen?

After seeking medical opinion, it was confirmed that while rare, it is possible to get pregnant without having penetrative intercourse if the sexual activity introduced fluids to the vaginal area.

Nicole was later referred to a therapist, who taught her how to overcome vaginismus. With this help, she was able to finally lose her virginity and have penetrative sex at five months pregnant.