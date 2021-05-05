In an extremely rare case of events, a 25-year-old woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies. The woman, Halima Cisse, has given birth to the nonuplets, two more than doctors had detected inside her womb during scans – according to the country’s health ministry. This extremely rare pregnancy of Cisse has left the residents of the West African country fascinated as during and after such cases, there are usually complications and some of the babies do not survive. Also Read - Viral Video: Flouting Covid Norms, Thousands of Women Gather at Gujarat Temple to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus | WATCH

The babies were born in Morocco, where the Mali government flew her for special care, after doctors said in March that Cisse needed specialist care. Cisse, was earlier expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds that missed two of the siblings. All the nine babies, five girls and four boys were born by Caesarean section and were doing well, Mali's health minister said.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Mali's Health Minister Fanta Siby said, "The mother and babies are doing well so far." Congratulating the medical teams in both countries for the "happy outcome", the minister further added that she had been kept informed by the Malian doctor who accompanied Cisse to Morocco.

The mother and her new borns are expected to return home in several weeks.