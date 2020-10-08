A woman gave birth to a baby boy aboard an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. Both the mother and the child are healthy and the flight landed at the Bengaluru airport at 7:40 PM, a statement from IndiGo confirmed. Also Read - Pregnancy Marathon: This US Woman Has Given Birth to 10 Children in 10 Years, Still Wants 2 More Kids!
“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” read the statement.
As per a report by The News Minute, the woman was not yet 32 weeks into her pregnancy which is why the airlines allowed her to fly. A senior gynaecologist who was luckily on the flight helped her when she went into premature labour.
“We just got information that a baby boy was born in our flight en route 6E 122 Delhi – BLR. Flight landing at 19:40. All operations normal. Mother and child healthy. Congratulations to all. Kudos to your training Team First Aid,” added the statement.
All the flight operations were normal during the process of delivery.
Many people who were on-board shared pictures of the crew members holding the baby, which have now become viral on social media platforms. Many social media users also speculated if the baby boy will get a lifetime free ticket on IndiGo flights.
After the flight landed in Bangalore, the mother and the baby boy were given a great welcome at the airport.