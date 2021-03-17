Jaipur: A woman gave birth to a baby girl while travelling Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday in an Indigo airlines’ flight. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, who travelling on the same flight. Authorities at Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are doing fine. Also Read - Govt to Sell Remaining Stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Airport as Part of Privatisation

The news was confirmed by the airlines and a statement was released which read, "A baby girl was born on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur. Baby was delivered with the help of crew assisted by a doctor on board. Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby & mother are stable."

Dr. Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff.