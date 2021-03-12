Mangaluru: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers and smugglers around the world adopt unique yet bizarre ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday seized 2.41 kg gold, valued at around Rs 1.10 crore, from a woman passenger who had concealed the yellow metal in her undergarments. She was nabbed by the Customs officials after she arrived here from Dubai in an Air India flight. Also Read - Over 200 Mughal-era Gold Coins Worth Rs 1.3 Crore Found in Possession of Pune Construction Workers

According to a release, the accused has been identified as Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala. The statement added that the accused “tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in both her inner garments, including sanitary pads, and also in her socks.”

In one of the biggest recent hauls, gold of net wt 2.41 kgs valued at ₹1.10 Cr, along with foreign origin cigarettes, were seized from a PAX. @cbic_india @blrcustoms @AircusM #Intercepted #IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/7t1YVX5Av6 — Customs-Mangaluru (@Cusmglr) March 11, 2021

She was also carrying foreign brand cigarettes in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, which were seized from her possession. The team which seized the gold was led by Kapil Gade, Deputy Commissioner, Air Customs, Mangaluru, the release said, adding that an investigation is on.

In a similar incident last year, a passenger had hidden gold worth Rs 7.5 lakh stuck under a medical bandage on his back.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said on Sunday, Ahamed Anas who had arrived from Dubai by an Air India Express flight, was intercepted at exit gate by an alert customs officer on noticing an abnormal bulge on his upper back. When he was searched, it was noticed that a big size medical bandage was stuck on his upper back.