Home

Viral

Woman In Coma Since 1991 Dies Leaving Husband Of 33 Years Shattered

Woman In Coma Since 1991 Dies Leaving Husband Of 33 Years Shattered

Miriam Visintin had been in a coma, for a long period of 31 years.

She had been in a coma since crashing her Fiat Panda in Casoni di Mussolente, Veneto, on Christmas Eve 1991. (Image: Facebook/@AnimeSolitarieFanPageOriginale)

It was the Christmas Eve of 1991 when Italy’s Miriam Visintin went into a coma after her car crashed into a pole, resulting in a severe brain injury. From that moment Miriam Visintin had been in a coma, for a long period of 31 years.

However, the news received some time back informed that Miriam Visintin passed away on Wednesday, May 10 at the San Bassiano hospital where she had been moved two months ago due to a buildup of fluid in her lungs.

You may like to read

Angelo Farina, her husband of 33 years, whom she had married a year and a half before the crash, visited her daily at the hospital. “I am happy for her, she’s finally in peace. She finally had peace for her injustice. Finally, she’s up there in peace and in paradise,” said Angelo Farina adding “We had only been married a year and a half when tragedy struck. We were so young and had so many projects. Fate has been cruel to her. She didn’t deserve all of this.”

She had been in a coma since crashing her Fiat Panda in Casoni di Mussolente, Veneto, on Christmas Eve 1991, suffering an inoperable brain injury as a result. Farina visited his wife in different care homes nearly every day since the crash.

It was to be the couple’s second Christmas spent together after marrying in 1990, having met at a disco in Mussolente a few years before and fallen in love.

Doctors told Angelo after the crash that his wife would likely not survive the night. “When I married her I swore to stand by her through thick and thin,” said Farina, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Miriam was originally moved to the La Madonnina residential home for life-preserving care. She was later transferred to the Casa Sturm, where she stayed until she was moved to San Bassiano following a pleural effusion.

Her husband said he visited the hospital every day, often several times a day – only making an exception during the pandemic.

“I went every day, during the lunch break, at least 15 minutes. Sometimes I managed to go even in the evening,” he told La Repubblica after the funeral on Saturday, says the report further.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.