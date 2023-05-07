Home

Woman In Hawaii Drives Car With GPS Directions, Lands Into Sea: Watch

GPS is a great tool as it helps us to reach the places we are unaware of.

A female tourist drove her car into the sea at Hawaii's Honokohau Harbor.

Almost all of us are using the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Google Maps to find the exact location of our destination which we are not familiar with. It is a great tool as it helps us to reach the places we are unaware of. It is interactive and mostly accurate. Sometimes it might confuse us a bit given that it is a machine and machines are not perfect.

This is what was exhibited when a female tourist drove her car into the sea at Hawaii’s Honokohau Harbor while following GPS directions.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media as it shows people jumping into the water to rescue two women from the partially submerged car.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A local who recorded the video said, “It was so confidently done, they didn’t have a look of panic on their face.”

According to the reports, the tourists drove the car into Big Island’s Honokohau Harbor. The two women were looking for a snorkel tour in the Pacific Ocean archipelago’s Kailua Kona led down a boat ramp but they kept following GPS directions.

The tourists were trying to find a tour company and had been following the GPS direction when they took a wrong turn and landed in the sea, say the reports.

The video shared by an eyewitness shows people jumping into the sea and rescuing the two tourists as they try to come out of the car as it sinks into the sea. Fortunately, both tourists were pulled out of the car’s window before the vehicle was submerged in the water.

