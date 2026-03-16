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Woman in Macau hospitalised after humanoid robot frightens her; internet says, First robot arrest

Woman in Macau hospitalised after humanoid robot frightens her; internet says, ‘First robot arrest’

Viral video: The humanoid robot frightens a woman who is then taken to a hospital. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: x.com/TheInsiderPaper

Viral News: When technology is constantly improving across the world, an elderly woman was hospitalised after being frightened by a humanoid robot in Macau, as reported by the South China Morning Post. The woman was on her phone when the incident happened, and she immediately observed that the humanoid robot was behind her. The incident is reportedly from the Lok Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex in Patane. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features an elderly woman who was reportedly frightened by a humanoid robot and was later hospitalised in Macau. The events unfolded when she was on her phone and abruptly noticed that the robot was behind her. Later, it was escorted by the police, and the incident happened near the Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex in Patane. The video is getting widely circulated on social media, in which the woman is seen confronting the humanoid robot. Later, the humanoid robot was taken by the police officers.

When the robot was taken away by the officers, one of them was seen keeping his hand on the robot’s shoulder. This made the internet users joke about the humanoid robot getting arrested by the police.

Viral video

WATCH: Humanoid robot arrested after it reportedly harass an elderly woman on a public street in Macau pic.twitter.com/sWInqNO1eR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2026

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The post was shared with the caption, “WATCH: Humanoid robot arrested after it reportedly harass an elderly woman on a public street in Macau.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “First robot arrest in history. The future is officially here,” and another wrote, “The operator was arrested. He brought his remote control toy with him.”

The third comment read, “Never in my dreams i thought i would witness a robot getting arrested.”

Another stated, “The Unitree G1 robot involved in the Macau incident was being remotely controlled by a 50-year-old operator from a nearby education center, who was testing it for promotional purposes.”

People in the comment section are actively arguing for and against the humanoid robot. It’s essential to understand that technology is both a boon and a bane, depending upon how you choose to utilise it.

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