There is no dearth of talent in India and the newest talent on the block is a 23-year-old woman who has impressed the internet with her fabulous and effortless dance on Rekha Bharadwaj’s ‘Genda Phool’. Well, the twist here is that she has performed on the peppy song in a saree while hula hooping! Also Read - Here are 5 Things No One Tells You About Dupatta Saree Drape Style

Eshna Kutty, hailing from Kochi, posted a video of herself hula hooping to Delhi 6 song ‘Genda Phool’ while wearing a maroon saree and sports shoes.

Her caption on Instagram read, “Dress up to goof around. Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady”.

Take a look at the video that’s gone viral:

“I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we’re so few in number but growing so fast. There’s so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you’d want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around,” Eshna added.

The video has now gone viral on other social media platforms and being shared widely.

”Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend,” her journalist mother Chitra Narayanan wrote on Twitter.

Here is how people reacted:

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Wow! what a graceful performance! Has an element of Rhythmic gymnastics mixed with tradition and modernity. 👏👏 #sareeflow https://t.co/rgzXIe3yAH — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) September 25, 2020

Anyone saying Sari is restrictive and oppressive should see this video. Ma'm your daughter is sassy, stylish & a trend setter… Way to go girl!! 👏👏 — Anushila (@Anushila5) September 25, 2020

Graceful and super cool in equal measure. @ndcnn you must be a proud mum! — Supratim Mukherjee (@supratim_tweets) September 25, 2020

Kudos to her for making #sareeflow the new normal! Hope it inspires newbie saree wearers to stop simply posing with pallu draping over their arms and get down to enjoying the experience. — Social Distancing (@butsandifs) September 25, 2020

Well, this isn’t the first time that she has wowed people with her amazing skills. In fact, she has shared many other videos of her hula flow in saree using the #sareeflow hashtag on Instagram.

What do you think of the video?