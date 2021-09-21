Washington: A woman was left stunned after she was kicked out of a restaurant and told to ‘never come back’ just because she was breastfeeding her newborn baby. The incident happened at Greek Islands Restaurant in Anacortes, Washington, where Ruby Meeden and her husband Aaron had planned to meet up with their family for dinner with their newborn son Rhett.Also Read - WHAT? Woman Gives Birth to 'eBaby' After Buying Sperm & Artificial Insemination Kit Online!

While waiting for family members to arrive, their three-day-old son Rhett got hungry and Ruby started breastfeeding him inside the restaurant, KOMO News reported. “I made sure to get a good latch before we went in, and then I covered him and everything and we sat facing the wall,” she told the outlet.

However, the owner approached the table and told the family to leave without giving an explanation, and just told them to never come back.

After the insulting episode, Aaron left a bad review for the restaurant online, and wrote, ”My wife feels horrible and ashamed. I won’t be going back and I hope this actually makes a difference.” The owner replied to his review calling his wife an ‘animal’ and his infant son a ‘brat’, and wrote, ” “Don’t come to my restaurant to breast-feed your baby.”

After the post went viral, an angry group of mothers demonstrated outside the restaurant and called it discrimination and a disgrace. “He’s going to have to answer for it one way or another because it’s illegal to kick a woman out for breastfeeding,” said Megan Stevens, one of the protesters.

‘It’s unlawful for someone to request that you stop breastfeeding, cover your child, move to a different area, or leave,’ according to the Breastfeeding Coalition of Washington.