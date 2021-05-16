Noida: With the pandemic wave continuing to swarm the state of Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of women on Sunday lined up to offer their prayers to ‘Corona Mai’ in Kushinagar district of the state, The woman from the villages of Varanasi and Kushinagar has now reportedly deified the coronavirus and have started worshipping ‘Corona Mai’ to lessen her fury and save people from dying. In Varanasi, women came together in groups on the Ghats to offer prayers and appease the Corona Mai. The woman lined up to pray for hours, flouting all COVID norms and without maintaining social distancing. Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Doctors Dance to Salman Khan’s Radhe Song 'Seeti Maar', Impresses Disha Patani

Meanwhile, Surili Devi of Kushinagar said that they would offer prayers for 21 days to appease the Corona Mai and were confident that the pandemic would recede. When asked who prescribed them this spiritual method to check the deadly virus, she said, "A number of pundits have said that we should offer prayers to stop the Coronavirus."

She said that everyone was confident that the prayers would work and Corona would go away from their villages. "When we are praying to Corona Mai, there is no need for anything else. The 'Corona Mai' will bless us and cure people," said Ishwari, another devotee.

(With IANS inputs)