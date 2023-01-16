Home

Viral

Woman Who Holds MA English Degree Quits Job At British Council To Run Tea Stall In Delhi. Internet Is Divided

Woman Who Holds MA English Degree Quits Job At British Council To Run Tea Stall In Delhi. Internet Is Divided

Sharmistha Ghosh, who holds a Masters degree in English literature, quit her job at British Council and opened a tea stall in Delhi Cantt's Gopinath Bazar.

Sharmistha Ghosh quit her job at British council and opened a tea stall in Delhi Cantt's Gopinath Bazar. (Photo: LinkedIn/Brigadier Sanjay Khanna)

“All of our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney

Startups gained momentum in India in the last five years. Many had quit their jobs to become entrepreneurs. Sharmistha Ghosh, who holds a Masters degree in English literature, is one of those young inspiring entrepreneurs who chose to pursue her dream. Sharmistha quit her job at British council and opened a tea stall in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar.

Sharmistha’s story was shared by retired Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn. According to the post, Sharmistha dreams to make it big like Chaiyos “I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over,” Khanna posted, along with a photo of Sharmistha.

“She mentioned her name to be Sharmistha Ghosh, a post graduate in English literature and has worked in British Council Library too until she quit to persue her dream,” he wrote.

“A friend of hers , Bhavna Rao working with Lufthansa is also a joint partner in operating this small Chai stall. Further, as of now she’s providing extra wages to her house help as she has employed her at the chai stall. They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back. ”

“One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on look out for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature . This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run,” Khanna said.

While many appreciated Khanna’s post on social media, several on social media were unimpressed.

“I completely agree with your sentiment that no job is small or big, and it’s important to have a dream and the passion to pursue it. The story of Sharmistha Ghosh and Bhavna Rao is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. It’s great to see how they are not only pursuing their own dream, but also providing opportunities for others, such as their house help,” a user on LinkedIn commented on Khanna’s post.

“I don’t understand this combination…A post Graduate in English is starting her chai thela like this…she could use her education in teaching…but it’s Okayif her dream was to open a food chain but then why to wait till completion of PG and then doing other jobs/good job….and on top of that you are promoting an UNORGANISED business..( thela business is an Unorganized one which is not good for Economy of the country),” one user commented on the post.

“‘Smart English speaking’ – many many non English speaking chai stall vendors too have such dreams and work hard but not as many take notice I suppose! Good luck to her!,” another user posted.

Another user commented, “For women whose family is not dependent financially on them they could take such step easily. But whose family is dependent on them economically can’t take such decession. Yes people will show sympathy but not money.”